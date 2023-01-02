Andhra police foil octogenarian Kapu leader's hunger strike

Amaravati, Jan 2 Andhra Pradesh Police foiled former minister and Kapu leader Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah's attempt to go on an indefinite hunger strike from Monday demanding 5 per cent reservation for the Kapu community.

Tension prevailed at Jogaiah's house in Palakol of West Godavari district late Sunday night as the police forcibly shifted him to a hospital in Eluru.

Police officers have advised the octogenarian leader not to take up fasting.

Kapu community leaders also gathered at the house and raised slogans to express their solidarity with Jogaiah's fast.

The 85-year-old leader, who founded Kapu Sena, reportedly began his fast in the special ward at Eluru hospital on Monday. He refused to take medical aid.

The veteran leader was under close watch of the doctors and his condition is said to be stable.

He is demanding 5 per cent reservation for the community under the Economically Backward Classes (EBC) quota.

The former minister alleged that the state government did not respond to his demand. He had written to the government seeking categorical assurance on the provision of reservation to Kapus on or before December 31.

Jogaiah said that he was ready to lay down his life for the cause of Kapu reservation.

Police have made tight security arrangements at the hospital in view of reports that a large number of leaders and workers of Kapu Sena will arrive there to express solidarity with Jogaiah.

Police stopped Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader Reddy Appala Naidu and Denduluru Kapu Sankshema Sena president Adisheshu from entering the hospital to meet Jogaiah.

The JSP leader alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government was acting with vengeance towards Jogaiah.

Appala Naidu said that if something happens to Jogaiah, the government will be responsible for the same. The JSP leader said the police stopped them as if they were terrorists.

He expressed the apprehension that Jogaiah might be killed to deter other Kapu leaders from raising their voice.

