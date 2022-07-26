Andhra Pradesh CM visits flood-hit Konaseema

Amaravati, July 26 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday visited the flood-affected areas in B. R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

Accompanied by ministers, local MLAs and other leaders, he called on those affected by the Godavari floods.

The chief minister interacted with the flood victims and enquired with the officers about the relief measures undertaken.

Continuing his visit amid rains, the chief minister sailed in a boat and travelled in a tractor to tour the affected island villages.

Jagan Mohan Reddy visited G. Pedapudi village in P. Gannavaram mandal (block). He consoled the flood victims and assured them that the government would extend all possible help.

The chief minister visited Pucchakayalavaripeta, Arigelavaripeta, Vudimudilanka, and Mekalapalem areas to interact with the victims and oversee the relief measures.

Jagan Reddy enquired from the victims about the facilities in relief camps. He also asked them about the response from local officials in attending to their problems.

After the tour, he would review the rescue operations with the officials of the Godavari region at Rajahmundry R&B Guest House.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor