Andhra Pradesh, Telangana CMs condole Gaddar’s death

Hyderabad, Aug 6 Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers on Sunday condoled the demise of revolutionary balladeer Gaddar.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao stated that he was shocked to learn about the passing away of Gaddar, who through his songs during the Telangana movement took the sentiment to every village.

KCR said Gaddar, who ignited consciousness among for their own state through his songs and dance, will remain in the hearts of people

He stated in his condolence message that Gaddar had dedicated his life for people. With his passing away, the entire Telangana has lost a great people’s poet.

KCR recalled the cultural struggle of Gaddar for Telangana and his association with Gaddar. He noted that Gaddar began his cultural career as an ordinary Burrakatha artist and later mixed with revolutionary politics and finally reached the top level with cultural struggle for achieving Telangana state.

KCR stated that Gaddar’s services to folk art and the movements can never be forgotten. The void left by his demise can never be filled.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundrarajan said she was deeply shocked to know about the passing away of noted balladeer and people's poet Gaddar. “His contribution and sacrifices for the cause of the Telangana statehood movement will be remembered forever,” she said and conveyed her heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family members and followers.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also condoled the death of Gaddar. He said Gaddar was a great person who as a public singer inspired the poor with his songs and started a movement for their rights. Losing such a great man is a great loss to society. My deepest condolences to Gaddar's family and I pray to God to rest his soul in peace, he said.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture, G. Kishan Reddy said he was deeply saddened to know that the revolutionary singer Gaddar passed away due to illness. He played a vital role in bringing awareness among the people with his voice in the Telangana movement.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi termed Gaddar’s demise a great loss for Telangana’s downtrodden. “He was a bold voice of the poor. He had met my late father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi on a few occasions. His ballads inspired a revolutionary spirit among the masses. There can never be another Gaddar,” he wrote on X.

Congress incharge for Telangana Manikrao Thakare and state Congress president Revanth Reddy condoled the death of Gaddar. They consoled the balladeer’s wife and other family members.

The Congress leaders said that his significant contributions as an activist and balladeer towards the cause of Telangana will forever remain in our memories. The void left by his absence is irreplaceable.

