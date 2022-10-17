Andhra releases Rs 2,096 cr under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan

Amaravati, Oct 17 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday released Rs 2,096 crore towards the second tranche of financial assistance to farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan scheme.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting at Allagadda in Nandyal district, he said the first tranche of Rs 7,500 out of the total assistance of Rs 13,500 to each farmer was disbursed in May this year.

In the second instalment amounting to Rs 2096.04 crore released on Monday, each beneficiary will get Rs 4000 for Kharif harvesting and Rabi sowing. The last instalment of Rs 2000 each will be released ahead of Sankranti in January next year.

Reiterating the government's commitment for the welfare of farmers, he said the government has been spending Rs 7,000 crore every year under the scheme for the benefit of more than 50 lakh farmers. With today's disbursement, the government has so far incurred Rs 25,971.33 crore under the welfare scheme, he said.

This is the fourth consecutive year of the Rythu Bharosa Scheme implementation. The scheme is being implemented not only for the agricultural land owners but also for tenant farmers.

The Chief Minister said the government has so far spent a whopping Rs 1,33,526.92 crore for the benefit of farmers under various welfare schemes such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), e-cropping, free crop insurance, input subsidy, free nine-hour supply of power, mechanisation and Minimum Support Price (MSP).

After YSRCP came to power, farmer families received Rs 51,000 each under various welfare schemes, he said.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Almighty has been blessing the state with good rainfall every year after the YSRCP came to power and there was no need to declare even a single mandal in the state as drought-affected compared to the previous TDP regime which declared several mandals as drought affected every year.

While the foodgrain production in TDP regime stood at 154 lakh tonnes, the state achieved a record of 167.24 lakh tonnes of foodgrains after the YSRCP came to power, he said.

Jagan Reddy said the TDP regime spent Rs 685 crore towards the zero interest-based loans for farmers in its five-year regime while the YSRCP government so far spent Rs 1282 crore for the same. During the YSRCP regime so far, 44,28,000 farmers received Rs 6684 crore as crop insurance while only 30,85,000 farmers received Rs 3411 crore as crop insurance during the previous regime.

While Chandrababu Naidu neglected farmers' welfare by running only 12 labs to check spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, YSRCP government has established 147 such labs out of which 70 labs are operational, he said.

He alleged that TDP Government failed to pay Rs 2558 crore input subsidy to farmers while the YSRCP government so far disbursed Rs 1800 crore input subsidy for 20,85,000 farmers.

Not even a single farmer's family is found without receiving financial aid in case of suicides, he claimed.

In response to the appeal of the Allagadda MLA Gangula Brijendra Reddy (Nani), the Chief Minister sanctioned an amount of Rs 97 crore for development works in the constituency.

