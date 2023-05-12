Andhra unit BJP president condemns 'police highhandedness'

Amaravati, May 12 BJP's Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju has condemned the alleged highhandedness of police while dealing with the protest by BJP workers at Kavali in Nellore district.

The BJP workers were trying to stage the protest by stopping the convoy of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who was on a visit to the town on Friday.

While trying to control the protesters, a policeman allegedly pressed the neck of one of the party workers between his two legs.

The state BJP chief posted a picture of the same on his Twitter handle. He alleged that democratic values are being trampled under police shoes.

Somu Veerraju said that voices questioning injustice are being suppressed.

"The judgment of the people is very near when your power and arrogance will be trampled under the feet of the common man," he said, urging the government to release party workers immediately.

"I strongly condemn the behaviour of the police towards our party workers who are protesting in Nellore district. I would like to inform you that by acting undemocratically, you should not deprive society of the trust that people have in the police system and the reassurance that people should get from you," he told the chief minister.

The BJP leader stated that attacking and arresting the BJP leaders protesting against the corruption of local MLA is against the spirit of the Constitution.

