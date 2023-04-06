Anil Antony, Congress leader AK Antony's son to join BJP

Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran and former defence minister AK Antony, will join the BJP on Thursday. He resigned from Congress after his tweet criticising the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi went viral.

"I have resigned from my roles in @incindia @INCKerala. Intolerant calls to retract a tweet, by those fighting for free speech. I refused. @facebook wall of hate/abuses by ones supporting a trek to promote love! Hypocrisy thy name is! Life goes on. Redacted resignation letter below." He also attached his resignation letter," Anil Antony had tweeted.

In his resignation letter, Anil took a jibe at some of his colleagues and mentioned, "I am sure that I have my own unique strengths which could have enabled me to contribute very effectively to the party in several ways. However, by now I have been made well aware that you, your colleagues, and the coterie around the leadership are only keen to work with a bunch of sycophants and chamchas, who would unquestionably be at your beck and call. This has become the lone criterion of merit. Sadly, we don't have much common ground."