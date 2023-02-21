Another blow to Thackeray as Shinde faction gets Shiv Sena office

New Delhi, Feb 21 After the Election Commission gave Shiv Sena's name and poll symbol to the Eknath Shinde faction, the Uddhav Thackeray group suffered another major setback as the office allotted to Shiv Sena in the Parliament House in Delhi was given to the Shinde faction.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat allotted room number-128, earlier allocated to Shiv Sena party, to Eknath Shinde faction on Monday.

The Secretariat wrote a letter to Rahul Shewale, the leader of the Eknath Shinde faction in Lok Sabha, informing him of the same.

Moreover, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea by Uddhav Thackeray against the Election Commission of India (ECI) decision recognising the Eknath Shinde faction as the official Shiv Sena.

On February 17, the Election Commission allotted the Shiv Sena party name and the bow and arrow symbol to the faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor