Anti-poor, dirty politics of hatred by Centre, says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, July 10 The BJP-led Central government is carrying out anti-poor, dirty politics by stopping the supply of rice to the state as soon as the Annabhagya Yojana was announced, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday.

He also expressed indignation that the Central government would not give it for free.

"We would pay Rs 34 per kg," he said, after launching the direct cash transfer to the beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya Scheme at Banquet hall of the Vidhana Soudha.

"After the Union government stopped the supply of rice to the people of Karnataka, it started auctioning that rice through e-auction. But now no one is coming forward to buy rice through e-auction, as per media reports. Should we call it dirty politics or not?" he said.

Siddaramaiah questioned the people of the country through the media whether it should be called politics of hatred against the Kannada people or not.

Noting that Rs 170 each is now directly transferred to the accounts of 4 crore 42 lakh beneficiaries, he questioned that why it bothers the BJP if the poor and middle class have two meals a day.

People may spend this money on their food and live a comfortable life, he said.

The historic programme was launched on the 50th day of the formation of the government under the slogan ‘Annabhagya-Food security for a peaceful life'.

Deputy Chief Minister D..K Shivakumar released the Annabhagya logo and the information letter of the project was released by Health Minister K.H Muniyappa.

Ministers and MLAs including Ramalingareddy, B.S Suresh, H.K Patil were present

Funds were first transferred to beneficiaries of Mysuru and Kolar districts. Money will be transferred to all the beneficiaries of the state in a phased manner every day from Tuesday.

After the DBT, the Chief Minister released the promotional video of the scheme. Ten years ago on the same day, Siddaramaiah launched the scheme when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

