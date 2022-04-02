Anti-Romeo Squads back on the streets of UP

New Delhi, April 2 Time and again, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has put the safety of women in the state as his government's topmost priority, and a step in that direction was the formation of 'Anti-Romeo Squads' at the beginning of his first term in 2017.

Now with the BJP retaining power in the just-concluded Assembly elections and Adityanath retruning as the CM for a second straight term, the Anti-Romeo Squads are back on the streets.

The Chief Minister on Friday directed the concerned officials to launch a special campaign for women's safety from the first day of Navratri.

As a result, in neighbouring Noida and Ghaziabad, the police have intensified patrolling in all the vulnerable areas to make the women feel safe and secure.

"From today, i.e., April 2, we have started an anti-Romeo drive at all the crowded places of the city like schools, colleges, Metro stations and several other vulnerable areas from where incidents of eve-teasing or molestation have been reported in the recent past," Assistant Commissioner of Police

