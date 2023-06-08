Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court posts hearing CBI charge sheet against Tytler for June 30

New Delhi, June 8 A Delhi court on Thursday posted, for June 30, the hearing in connection with the supplementary charge sheet filed against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 39-year-old anti-Sikh riots case.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Anand Gupta of a special MP-MLA court, taking up the matter after receiving the case file, said that she needs time to go through the charge sheet and an appropriate order will be passed.

On June 2, the Rouse Avenue Court had approved a supplementary charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Tytler in the riots case and also transferred the case to the Special MP-MLA Court for trial.

The Congress leader was named in the charge sheet following fresh evidence against him.

In April, the central probe agency had collected Tytler's voice samples in connection with the violence in the national capital's Pul Bangash area in 1984, where three people were killed.

He is accused of inciting a mob that murdered the victims.

On November 22, 2005, the CBI had registered the case on an incident wherein Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Bara Hindu Rao, Delhi was set on fire by a mob on Novermber 1, 1984 and three persons, namely Sardar Thakur Singh, Badal Singh and Gurcharan Singh, were burnt to death near it.

"Justice Nanavati Commission of Inquiry was set up in the year 2000 by the Centre to enquire into the incidents of anti-Sikh riots of the year 1984 in Delhi. After consideration of the Commission's report, Ministry of Home Affairs (Government of India) issued directions to CBI to investigate the case against then Member of Parliament and others," a CBI official had said.

The official further said that during CBI investigation, evidences came on record that on November 1, 1984, the said accused allegedly instigated, incited and provoked the mob assembled at Gurudwara Pul Bangash at Azad Market, Delhi which resulted in burning of Gurudwara Pul Bangash and killing of three Sikh persons by the mob, apart from burning and looting of shops.

"After investigation, a supplementary charge sheet was filed last week," the official added.



spr/vd

