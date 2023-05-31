Anurag Thakur hits back at Rahul Gandhi over his US statement

New Delhi, May 31 Hitting back at former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his statement given in America, Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that it has become a habit of Gandhi to insult India during every foreign trip.

"During his foreign visits, Rahul Gandhi insults India. PM Modi met almost 24 PMs and Presidents of the world & held over 50 meetings during his foreign visit recently and when the Australian PM said that 'PM Modi is the Boss', Rahul Gandhi could not digest this," Thakur said.

The Union Minister said, "During his time (during UPA government), India used to be one of the faltering economies of the world, but today under the leadership of PM Modi, India has become the fifth largest economy in the world. During his time, the traditions of India were strangled and he used to look towards western culture for everything, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work of reviving Indian culture, civilization and glorious history."

Referring to Rahul Gandhi's earlier statements, the Union Minister said, "If you look at his earlier statements, Rahul Gandhi does not consider India as a country but a union of states. He constantly questions India's progress. Rahul Gandhi should tell what he wants to do through this sponsored program? Is his only job left to go abroad and throw mud on the country?"

Rahul Gandhi, who is on a six-day visit to the US, said that India is being run by a group of people who are "absolutely convinced" and have a "disease" that they know everything.



Further adding to his remark, he said, "And of course, Prime Minister is one of them. If you make him sit with God, he would start explaining to him (God) how the universe works...and God would get confused about what I had created."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor