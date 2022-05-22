'APEC should push for strong policies to avert future crises'

Bangkok, May 22 Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister Jurin Laksanawisit on Sunday called for enhanced efforts from Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies to respond to future crises and achieve better and more inclusive economic growth in the region.

While addressing the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting, Jurin said: "I strongly hope that the outcome of this meeting will include a strong policy stance regarding the recovery of the regional economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, from where we should emerge stronger than ever in order to cope with future crises."

Thailand is the host of APEC 2022, reports Xinhua news agency.

Jurin, also the Commerce Minister, highlighted Thailand's theme of "Open. Connect. Balance." and urged member economies to advance APEC's work in deepening economic integration and mobilizing the progress of the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific (FTAAP).

He also reiterated the importance of resuming safe and convenient cross-border travel and promoting digital and supply chain connectivity while taking into account environmental protection and bolstering food and agricultural security to ensure the well-being of the region's people.

The meeting, with online or offline participants from APEC economies, has seen member economies detail their perspectives on the future of trade policy, especially for reviving and strengthening regional economic integration and supporting the multilateral trading system.

Participants also discussed unfolding developments, including the moderation of growth, supply chain disruptions and soaring fuel and food prices, and efforts to advance APEC's new vision, the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and the Aotearoa Plan of Action.

"We need to further the promotion of digital trade and e-commerce, for example, encourage economic recovery, and strengthen connectivity in all dimensions, people, goods and services," Jurin said.

"I would like to urge all member economies to use this meeting as an opportunity to promote APEC work towards tangible outcomes," he said.

