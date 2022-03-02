'Appalled by great leaders of Punjab Congress': Manish Tewari accuses party for not voicing up for people affected by Ukraine crisis

In a scathing attack on the Punjab government, Congress Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari accused it of not voicing up for people affected by the Ukraine crisis.

The Congress leader Tewari alleged that Congress leaders Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sunil Jakhar and Harish Chaudhary "are nowhere to be seen or heard".

"I am appalled great leaders of @INCPunjab. Congress are nowhere to be seen/heard when thousands of our children our in jeopardy. Is it only Punjab MP's who have to do heavy lifting. Where is @CHARANJITCHANNI, @sherryontopp, @sunilkjakhar, @Barmer_Harish. Is power be and end all?," tweeted Tewari.

Meanwhile, a delegation of six Members of Parliament from Punjab on Wednesday met Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi and urged her to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine at the earliest.

They laid special emphasis on students held in Kharkiv which is on the Russian border but almost 1600 kms from Poland and Romania border and that city is the epicentre of conflict between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

The ministers also requested Lekhi that after the death of one student, the anxiety of people has increased.

Jasbir Singh Gill, Manish Tiwari, Gurjit Aujla, Ravneet Bittu, Chowdhary Santokh Singh, Dr Amar Singh were part of the delegation.

Amidst the ongoing political hussle in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue.

The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

For the past few days, the Prime Minister has been chairing crucial meetings on the issue.

On Monday the Prime Minister chaired two meetings to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga for the return of Indians from Ukraine amid military operations by Russia.

Another meeting was held on Sunday. The Cabinet Committee on Security had met on February 24 in the wake of Russian military actions in Ukraine.

The Centre has ramped up efforts to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine amid heightened tensions.

The government has also deployed 'special envoys' to four countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

( With inputs from ANI )

