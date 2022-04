Appointment of Uttrakhand Congress chief, CLP to take place soon

Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Devendra Yadav met Rahul Gandhi on Friday and discussed the party's debacle in the state in the recently held Assembly polls and the appointments of state party chief and Congress Legislative Party (CLP).

"Our defeat in the state was disappointing but we have lost the elections, not the courage. Discussions were held with Rahul Gandhi regarding the future strategy in the state. Soon Congress will announce Uttarakhand state president and Congress Legislative Party (CLP)," said Yadav.

"I have informed Rahul Gandhi regarding the current political situation of Uttarakhand and how we can progress in upcoming days. I have also submitted a report to Rahul Gandhi. The most important thing presently in Uttrakhand is PCC and CLP appointments. Very soon the decision will be taken and we are preparing the future road map," he added.

Notably. Observer of the Congress debacle in Uttrakhand Avinash Pandey has submitted the report of defeat in the Uttarakhand assembly elections to Congress President Sonia Gandhi recently.

The BJP retained power in Uttarakhand, winning 47 seats. Congress, which was banking on anti-incumbency against the state government, won 19 seats in the 70-member state Assembly.

The Assembly elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 to elect 70 members of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly. The results were declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

