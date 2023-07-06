Approach HC, SC tells petitioners challenging Internet shutdown in Manipur

New Delhi, July 6 The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a petition challenging internet shutdown in Manipur, after noting that the state high court is already hearing a similar petition.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Manoj Misra, asked the petitioners, two residents from Manipur, to intervene in the pending proceedings or file an independent petition before the high court.

“This is the matter concerning the internet ban which has been going on since 40 days," submitted advocate Shadan Farasat, appearing for the petitioners.

At this, the apex court pointed out that a similar plea concerning internet shutdowns in the state was pending before the high court in which an expert committee was formed and directed to examine whether internet could be restored.

“Why don't you move the high court? Because the moment we issue notice, the high court will stop looking into the matter," the court told the petitioners.

The plea, filed by Manipur High Court lawyer Chongtham Victor Singh, and state businessman Mayengbam James, submitted that Internet shutdown has had a significant economic, humanitarian, social, and psychological impact on both the petitioners and their families.

It argued that petitioners have been unable to access funds from banks, receive payments from clients, distribute salaries, or communicate via email or WhatsApp.

"In light of this grossly disproportionate interference with the petitioners' constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) and the right to carry on any trade or business under Article 19(1)(g) through the constitutionally protected medium of the Internet, the petitioners have filed this petition seeking a direction to the respondent to restore Internet access in the state of Manipur."

It sought a direction to declare various orders to shut down the Internet to be illegal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor