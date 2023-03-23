Appropriation Bill passed in LS, finance bill to be taken up Friday

New Delhi, March 23 The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the Appropriation Bill 2023 through voice vote, before the house was adjourned for the day.

The Finance Bill will be taken up for consideration and passing on Friday.

As soon as the lower house reconvened at 6 p.m., Speaker Om Birla said that due to lack of time, demands for grants for various ministries can't be taken up individually and have been guillotined.

Even as Congress-led opposition members rushed to the well of the house shouting slogans and seeking JPC probe in Adani matter, Birla took up the Appropriation Bill and it was passed through voice vote without any discussion.

The house was then adjourned till Friday.

The Appropriation Bill entails expenditure worth around Rs 144 lakh crore for 2023-24.

With the passage of the bill, the government has got the authority to withdraw the said amount from the Consolidated Fund of India for meeting the expenses for 2023-24.

As per norms, the Appropriation Bill is introduced in the Lok Sabha after discussions on budget proposals and voting on demand for grants.



