Army Chief visits forward areas in J&K’s Rajouri

By IANS | Published: September 2, 2023 07:11 PM2023-09-02T19:11:06+5:302023-09-02T19:15:04+5:30

Jammu, Sept 2 Chief of Indian Army General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas on the line ...

Army Chief visits forward areas in J&K’s Rajouri | Army Chief visits forward areas in J&K’s Rajouri

Army Chief visits forward areas in J&K’s Rajouri

Google NewsNext

Jammu, Sept 2 Chief of Indian Army General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas on the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

A defence statement said today, “Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited and reviewed the forward areas in Rajouri Sector.

“COAS was briefed by Commanders on ground about the operational preparedness & prevailing security situation.

“COAS appreciated the operational readiness & effective domination of LoC.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :congresspitrodadelhimodideepikabjpwest-bengaldeepika-padukoneajay-devgnthakur