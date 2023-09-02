Army Chief visits forward areas in J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, Sept 2 Chief of Indian Army General Manoj Pande on Saturday visited forward areas on the line of control (LoC) in J&K’s Rajouri district.

A defence statement said today, “Army Chief General Manoj Pande visited and reviewed the forward areas in Rajouri Sector.

“COAS was briefed by Commanders on ground about the operational preparedness & prevailing security situation.

“COAS appreciated the operational readiness & effective domination of LoC.”

