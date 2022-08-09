Arun Sao appointed as new president of Chhattisgarh BJP

New Delhi, Aug 9 Ahead of next year assembly polls, the BJP on Tuesday appointed Lok Sabha Member Arun Sao as new president of Chhattisgarh unit.

In a press statement, party national general secretary Arun Singh said that BJP chief J.P. Nadda has appointed Arun Sao as state president Chhattisgarh BJP with immediate effect. He will replace Vishnu Deo Sai.

Sao was elected to Lok Sabha for the first time from Bilaspur constituency in 2019. The BJP was exploring the possibility of new leadership in Chhattisgarh before the next year-end Assembly polls and end factionalism. The BJP has ruled Chhattisgarh for 15 years from 2003 to 2018. Chhattisgarh Assembly polls will be held at the end of 2023.

In April, BJP central leadership held deliberation of party affairs in the state with leaders from Chhattisgarh. Sources claimed that central leadership is not happy with the functioning of Chhattisgarh BJP and pulled them for current affairs.

