Arvind Kejriwal to hold rally in Haryana's Kurukshetra tomorrow

In a move to strengthen the party, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal will visit Haryana on Sunday where he will hold a rally in Kurukshetra.

The Chief Minister will reach the rally which would be held in Brahm Sarover at around 12 noon and address the public at around 1 pm.

Notably, the AAP is attempting to spread its wings to states other than Punjab after its emphatic win in the border state.

Recently last month, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital.

Former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday.

Singh, who also founded the Haryana Democratic Front, was also a two-time minister in the Haryana government.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor