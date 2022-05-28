'Aryan Khan started smoking Ganja as student in the US', statement to NCB
By IANS | Published: May 28, 2022 04:36 PM2022-05-28T16:36:03+5:302022-05-28T16:40:16+5:30
Mumbai, May 28 Aryan Khan, 23, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, ...
Mumbai, May 28 Aryan Khan, 23, the son of Bollywood mega-star Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri Khan, admitted to the Narcotics Control Bureau
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app