As inter-faith marriages fan sectarian flames, political parties add their own coals

Noida, Nov 26 As soon as a case of 'love jihad' comes to the fore, there is a lot of outrage in society and it is often seen that people are deceived into marriage, following which matters escalate and social workers and political parties engage in blame game.

A case of love jihad came to light in August 2021 in which a Muslim youth changed his name and ‘cheated' a Hindu girl. As the victim came to know about the true identity of the accused, she approached the police and he was nabbed in time.

The girl lodged a complaint with the Dankaur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district that a youth from another community was allegedly pressuring her to marry him, concealing his identity with a Hindu name. The police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The police said the victim, a student and resident of UP's Mau district, filed a complaint with the police that a youth identified as Chand allegedly bore a Hindu name, Pintu Pandit, who was an auto driver by profession.

The victim used to go to college and return home riding in his autorickshaw. She told that while coming and going to her college, both of them got to know each other and became friends.

After the matter came to light, several social organisations and political outfits began registering their protest in this matter.

Gautam Budh Nagar Police Commissioner Alok Singh told : "As soon as this matter came to notice, the police collected evidence and took immediate action. And if anyone tries to give a different political colour to such a matter, or tries to vitiate the communal atmosphere, that person will also be identified.

"Our priority is that such cases will be disposed of at the earliest and strict action is taken against the guilty."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor