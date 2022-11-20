As MCD poll date comes closer, BJP declares all-out social media war on AAP

New Delhi, Nov 20 As the MCD poll dates come close, the social media war between the BJP & the AAP seems hotting up, from reels and videos on Instagram to poster wars on Twitter.

It seems that Delhi BJP's social media is now in complete battle ready mode and has been able to set the narrative. In the last 12 days, Delhi BJP managed to set the Twitter space on fire with almost 10 trends while the AAP managed just two trends. Trends like #AAPKePaap, #AAPLootingDelhi, #KejriwalPollutedDelhi, #MahathagKejriwal indicate the focus of the state unit has been on pollution and corruption to target AAP.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also been abuzz about the positive work of the BJP in Delhi with trends like #ModiJiNeDiyaGhar - alluding to the EWS flats given to 3024 families from slums #BJPSweepingMCD, #BJPMatlabSeva we're some of the other trends that made it to the Twitter top trends in last few days

Unlike the AAP which showcased its war room, the Delhi BJP social media team prefers to keep it low key. "Our campaign motto is Seva hi vichar, nahi chahiye khokhle prachar. We are happy to work behind the scenes and let our content deliver rather than advertise our work," said a source to .

"In fact in the last few days some of the posters of the Delhi BJP have been making top news too. The 'Lootera' poster that showed Manish Sisodia like Ranvir Singh from the movie 'Lootera' created a huge buzz. "It was perhaps the most shared poster/meme in recent times," he added.

That was followed up by a Bahubali spoof video the next day on BJP's Instagram and Twitter account where Arvind Kejriwal was targeted along with Manish Sisodia on a host of failures of the AAP govt in Delhi. Yet another poster that created huge news was 'Delhi ke Thugs' a creative imagination of the Kishore Kumar movie 'Dilli Ka thug' - which was put out by Delhi BJP after the cash for ticket scam.

Delhi BJP campaign is not just targetting Kejriwal but also sending message of what work has been done by it in Delhi especially by the MCD. Short clips of the works done by MCD especially on garbage disposal, parks, street lighting, civic amenities & infrastructure are constantly filling the social media space.

The Delhi BJP social media has also started a campaign called "Kya aap ko pata hai" where the work done by MCD is being showcased in reels and short videos on Instagram.

Even the spokesperson, both national and state are dedicating their time to make short clips for Instagram.

After Twitter, Delhi BJP's Facebook is now opening a massive lead against Arvind Kejriwal's Facebook page, AAP national Facebook page and AAP's Delhi Facebook page too on several parameters.

On Instagram too, the Delhi BJP handle is running an issue based campaign. "Our content is not just negative but also we are putting positive content - be it the MCD work or covering organisational meetings, covering live press conferences. Our handles give space to a plethora of leaders whereas AAP's page is only dedicated to one individual," he adds.

"AAP has a huge war chest and is pumping funds from the two state governments to amplify its message but despite that BJP Delhi which is only a state unit is beating their national pages," said another source from Delhi BJP.

The Delhi BJP social media unit also carried out another important task. A manifesto suggestions website was activated and created and launched by former Delhi BJP President Satish Upadhyay to garner, on a daily basis suggestions for BJP's forthcoming manifesto.

The website that speaks of "Sabki Dilli, Sabke Sujhav" has already received in excess of 50,000 suggestions and these were handed over to the manifesto team to factor in, informed a core member of Delhi BJP manifesto team.

For an out of the box, Delhi BJP is using young talents and new ways to design cartoons and memes.

'Namo Cyber Yoddha', a unique programme to assimilate digital warriors, has launched nearly 4,000 warriors, volunteeres and have been integrated in the various social media programes. They not only amplify the message of the party in digital space but also on ground programmes like on spot protests.

The campaign song 'BJP Ka Matlab Seva Hai' has become an instant hit too. Sung by Manoj Tewari, the number is being widely shared on Facebook and Instagram.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor