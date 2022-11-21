ASEAN parliament chiefs gather to promote sustainable, inclusive, resilient region

Phnom Penh, Nov 21 Parliament leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) met here on Monday to discuss ways to help promote a sustainable, inclusive and resilient region.

In a rmessage to the opening ceremony of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (43rd AIPA), Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni said inter-parliamentary diplomacy, partnership and cooperation are crucial to contribute to promoting long-lasting peace and prosperity in the region, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The gathering of the 43rd General Assembly of AIPA this week reflects a true spirit of solidarity, unity and commitment to overcoming the current challenges to achieve a more peaceful and prosperous future for our region," the monarch said.

"To attain that future, we must ensure that national and regional development efforts are well aligned with the concepts of sustainability, inclusiveness and resilience," he added.

Addressing the opening event, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said the world continues confronting with many challenges, including geo-political rivalries, war, trade and economic polarization, climate change and natural disasters.

Hun Sen said the 43rd AIPA provides an opportunity for participating delegates to join discussions on a wide range of topics with the common objective of strengthening cooperation into a unity and identifying policy recommendations for the interests of people in the region.

Cambodian National Assembly President Heng Samrin said the gathering reflected a strong spirit of solidarity, friendship and close cooperation among the ASEAN parliaments amid obstacles and challenges faced by the region.

ASEAN groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

