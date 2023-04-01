ASEAN Secretary-General urges for more dialogue, consultations in addressing challenges

Bangkok, April 1 ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn has urged for more dialogue and consultations in addressing challenges in a speech delivered during his first working visit to Thailand which will conclude on Saturday.

As part of the efforts to ease the tension in the region, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is actively promoting the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon Free Zone, Xinhua news agency quoted Hourn as saying.

"We want to see that our region remain absolutely peaceful, stable, and secure, so that we spend more time, energy, and efforts on the prosperity agenda to improve the lives of our people," he said.

