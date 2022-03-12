Ashok Gehlot argues BJP won polls with Hindutva, polarisation agenda

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won polls in four states in the name of 'Hindutva and polarisation'.

Gehlot also claimed that the Opposition parties lagged behind because the BJP leaders speak cleverly.

"They (BJP) won by speaking cleverly in the name of Hindutva and polarisation. Everyone knows about the COVID-19 pandemic management in the country and Uttar Pradesh. Still, the Opposition lagged behind as they (BJP) speak cleverly. It changed people's minds. I believe truth triumphs in the end," Gehlot told media persons here.

The BJP won Assembly elections in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Further, Gehlot said, "Opposition is being defamed...he (PM) speaks cleverly and people believe him since it is coming from the PM. We'll have to take the truth to the common people, only then the BJP will be exposed. The truth will come out and we will walk on Gandhi's path."

Citing an example of raids conducted across the country by Central agencies, Rajasthan CM said that the entire world can see "on whose behest raids are being conducted in the country".

"PM Modi speaks cleverly. He accuses the Opposition of defaming agencies but the entire country can see what's happening today. They can see what's happening in India. What is happening with I-T, ED, CBI... The world can see how raids are being conducted in the country," he added.

