'Ashok Gehlot tried to save his chair': Narendra Modi takes a dig at Congress veteran over internal fight within party

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over the infighting of Congress in the state and slammed the state government over several issues, including crime against women. "The Congress successfully formed a government by deceiving the people of Rajasthan. However, they failed to run the government. Ashok Gehlot had been saving his CM chair, whereas half of the Congress leaders were actively trying to unseat him," he said at a public rally in Chittorgarh in poll-bound Rajasthan.He accused the Congress government of "destroying" the state in the past five years and for not taking enough steps to combat crimes against women.

"The Congress government in Rajasthan has destroyed the state in the past five years. It pains me that the state tops in the crime list. Maximum number of cases of crime against women are from Rajasthan... Is this why you voted for Congress?" the Prime Minister said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh today, where he attacked the incumbent Congress government over issues like women’s safety, law and order, and alleged corruption. He said that the present Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot “himself knows he will leave, and is asking BJP government to not stop his schemes.” Lashing out at Congress, he called it a ‘kursi-bachao sarkar’ and asked if any work had been done apart from “saving own chair”. He had earlier inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of multiple development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore Chittorgarh today. Later, he will inaugurate development projects worth Rs 19,260 crore in Madhya Pradesh. Both states are slated to have Assembly elections later this year. His programme in MP’s Gwalior is scheduled to begin at 3:30 pm.