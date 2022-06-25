Asian American groups to march in Washington against hate crimes

Washington, June 25 For the first time, more than 60 Asian American and multicultural groups will convene on Saturday in Washington D.C. for a unity march focused on addressing equity and safety for marginalised communities, Axios reported.

Spearheaded by AAPI leaders, the march is a reminder that Asian Americans have never been silent despite continued struggles with rising hate crimes and suspicions of disloyalty.

The march, which is expected to draw thousands of people, aims to raise awareness about and explore solutions for the United States' failures in combating persistent violence, racism and xenophobia, Axios reported.

Its three pillars are: "Full participation in democracy, racial and economic justice, and cultural equity and media representation," said Kiran Kaur Gill, SALDEF's executive director.

The speakers include civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton, journalist and activist Jose Antonio Vargas and model and LGBTQ activist Geena Rocero.

Christine Chen, executive director of APIAVote, told Axios now is the moment to show not only "the history of how AAPIs have been involved with civil rights and advocacy with other communities of colour, but then also how people can get involved moving forward" to help address systemic issues that "have been going on for a long, long time".

The Asian American community is extraordinarily diverse but shares a history of fighting historic discrimination, underinvestment and underrepresentation, Gill noted.

"Our hope is that people will come together and recognise these issues that we're all facing but find a way where they can continue to advocate even beyond the march."

