Assailants who killed Atiq Ahmed posed as mediapersons

Prayagraj (UP), April 16 The assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf on Saturday night in presence of the police personnel and media came in the guise of mediapersons with one of them even carrying a mic along with an ID.

As journalists questioned Atiq Ahmed about his questioning in the police custody, he said: "Main baat yeh hai ki Guddu Muslim... (Actually, Guddu Muslim...) " and was shot dead in the head, even before he could finish what he was saying.

One of the journalists who was present on the spot said: "The assailants shouted 'surrender, surrender' and threw their firearms on the ground."

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders have imposed in Prayagraj and other communally sensitive districts.

PAC and RAF teams have been deployed in Prayagraj and the bodies have been removed from the scene of crime.

Atiq Ahmed's eldest son Umar is lodged in Lucknow jail, while the second son Ali is lodged in Naini Central Jail in separate cases.

The third son Asad was shot dead in an encounter in Jhansi on Thursday and was buried in Prayagraj on Saturday.

The fourth son Ahjam and the youngest son Aban are housed in a juvenile home in Prayagraj.

His wife Shaista Parveen is absconding after being named in criminal cases.



amita/pgh

