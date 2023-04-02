Assam CM gets threat from SFJ's Pannu, police register case

Guwahati, April 2 While Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh is still on the run, terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, founder of the US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has allegedly issued threats against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On Sunday, a section of journalists in Assam received calls from different mobile numbers, and on connecting, a message purportedly in Pannu's voice issued threats to Sarma.

The caller said: "Pro-Khalistan supporters imprisoned in Assam have been tortured. Listen very carefully, CM Sarma, the fight is between pro-Khalistan Sikhs and the Indian regime."

"We are seeking the liberation of Punjab from Indian occupation through a peaceful democratic process of Khalistan referendum. If your government is torturing and harassing the Sikhs, you will be held accountable."

Notably, some of Amritpal Singh's aides, including his uncle Harjit Singh, were flown from Punjab to Assam where they were lodged in Dibrugarh central jail.

Pannu's message, referring to the Assam Chief Minister, also said: "Sarma, do not fall prey to this violence."

Assam DGP G.P. Singh, said: "We have identified that the voice was that of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. While serving in the National Investigation Agency (NIA), I heard his voice earlier in relation to a case. I am pretty sure that it is him. So, we have taken this issue very seriously."

IGP, Law and Order, Prasanta Kumar Bhuyian told that they have registered a case under the special task force and the investigation is underway.

Asked about any change in the Assam Chief Minister's security, he said: "CM's security has already been there according to the government's directive, which is reviewed from time to time."

