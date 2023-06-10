Assam CM says Manipur visit part of confidence building measures

Imphal, June 10 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after holding a series of meetings with his Manipur counterpart N. Biren Singh and various other organisations on Saturday, said that he would report about the outcome of the deliberations to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sarma, who is also the convenor of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that his "good will visit" is a part of the process to create confidence building measures in Manipur.

"This time I did not hold any meetings with any leaders and MLAs of the Kuki community. I came to Manipur to learn the situation here," the Assam Chief Minister told the media before leaving Imphal for Guwahati.

Sarma said that besides the Chief Minister, he met ministers, BJP leaders, heads of various Civil Society Organisations and key leaders, and discussed the situation in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor