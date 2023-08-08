Assam: College principals, professors joining ABVP sparks row

Guwahati, Aug 8 Even as there is no bar for the teachers of colleges to join the student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the sudden upsurge in the numbers of joiners that include a few college principals in Assam has sparked a row in the state.

The principals of a few prominent colleges like North Lakhimpur College, J.B. College in Jorhat, and Gurucharan College in Silchar -- have joined ABVP.

A large number of professors also joined the right-wing student organization recently.

Although, the ABVP had a base in Assam even before the BJP came to power, and a few school and college teachers were part of the organisation, the numbers witnessed a huge boost in the last few years.

More importantly, this is probably the first time that college principals have also joined the ABVP.

All Assam Students Union (AASU), a prominent student's body in Assam, criticised this development and alleged that since the elections in a number of colleges are due in the upcoming September month, this move can be seen as a 'tactic' to capture the students’ bodies in most of the colleges in the state.

"If the principal of any college joins the ABVP, there will be a big question about the impartial conduct of the student elections," AASU president Utpal Bora said.

"These things are happening for the first time in the colleges of Assam."

He further alleged that recently a college principal was suspended as he joined a protest to oppose the ongoing delimitation exercise in Assam.

"The teachers and principals in large numbers may be joining ABVP to avert any such situation," Bora claimed.

The state president of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Krishanu Baruah, has demanded that at least the principals of the colleges leave ABVP immediately to maintain the sanctity of the educational institutions.

Senior Congress leader Debabrata Saikia said: "Our party was in power for several years in the state. But no teacher or principal was forced to join any Congress-affiliated organisations. Unfortunately, the BJP has been involved in doing this to undermine the stature of educational institutions."

However, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refuted the claims made by Saikia and others.

He said: "ABVP is a social organization, and it is not the BJP's wing. As long as the normal classes are not hampered in the institutions, the teachers can join the students' bodies."

