Assam Cong issues show cause notice to Angkita Dutta

Guwahati, April 20 Assam unit Congress president Bhupen Bora on Thursday issued a show cause notice to state IYC chief Angkita Dutta for levelling allegations of harassment publicly against national youth Congress president Srinivas B.V.

Dutta has alleged that she was heckled and mentally harassed by Srinivas on more than one occasion. She also claimed that Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders were apprised about her harassment. However, no action was taken against the youth Congress president.

Meanwhile, Bora said that Dutta never informed him about the harassment.

In a letter to Angkita Dutta, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee chief wrote: "I was not aware of the alleged grievances and was never apprised of the same by you. Hence, I called you the same day to discuss the matter with you. I ensured that if you had any issues it can be addressed at the highest level without making it a public spat as it is an internal matter of the party."

Bora also said that he had requested Dutta not to give any statements in the media as there is a mechanism within the party for any grievances, to which she had agreed.

"But you (Angkita Dutta) have decided to go ahead with public confrontation rather than heeding to party discipline despite my assurance to resolve the matter," he said.

According to Bora, Dutta has not submitted any verbal or written complaint about her allegations to the Congress' General Secretary in charge of Assam.

Bora said: "Such a stand goes against party discipline."

Angkita Dutta has been asked to show cause within 24 hours why disciplinary actions should not be taken against her.

On the other hand, at the Dispur Police Station on Wednesday, Angkita Dutta filed a complaint against Srinivas BV, charging him with verbal and physical abuse as well as using slang phrases over the last six months.



