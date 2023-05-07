Assam Congress files complaint against BJP alleging "plotting assassination" of Mallikarun Kharge

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 7 : Congress' Assam unit on Sunday lodged a police complaint in Guwahati against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by alleging that the ruling party is plotting the assassination of Congress president Mallikarun Kharge and his family.

The complaint was filed at Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati.

In the police complaint, Ramanna Baruah, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) general secretary said, "BJP is resorting to hatching a murder plot to kill AICC president Malliakarjun Kharge his wife and the entire family."

"Failing to fulfil the hopes and aspirations to mitigate the hardships being faced by the people and seeing the fast-spreading popularity of Indian National Congress in Karnataka, the BJP and leaders of the state are threatening the AICC president and his family to face dire consequences. On May 2, BJP MLA and General Secretary Madan Dilabar wished death for Mallikarjun Kharge and said, Congress president is 80 years old, and God can take him away anytime. BJP is openly plotting the assassination of Mallikarjun Kharge ji and his family," said in the APCC police complaint copy.

The APCC also said in the complaint copy that - "It is surprised to see that Prime Minister of India, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Karnataka Police and Election Commission are playing mute on the sinister and nefarious murder conspiracy."

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said an inquiry will be launched into allegations of the Congress that the BJP was planning to "kill" their party president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.

"We have taken the matter seriously. We will inquire into the whole thing and the law will take its course," Bommai told on Saturday.

Earlier, at a press conference in Bengaluru, the Congress played an audio clip claiming that the BJP candidate from Chittapur, Mkanth Rathod, used derogatory language against Kharge and could even be heard in the clip talking about eliminating him and his family.

"BJP leaders are now hatching a plot to murder Mallikarjun Kharge and his family members. This is now clear from the audio recording of BJP's candidate from Chittapur who also happens to be the blue-eyed boy of PM Modi and Chief Minister Bommai," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference on Saturday.

"I know the Prime Minister will remain silent and so will the Karnataka police and the Election Commission. But people of Karnataka will not remain mute and will give them a befitting reply" he said.

Mkanth Rathod Rathod was arrested on November 13, last year, for allegedly threatening Priyank Kharge, who is the Congress's candidate from Chittapur, with murder and was later released on bail.

The BJP, however, has denied the Congress's allegations of a plot to kill Kharge and family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor