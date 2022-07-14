Assam court allow jailed student to appear for exams

Guwahati, July 14 A court in Assam's Golaghat district on Thursday permitted Barshashree Buragohain, who has been in jail for around two months for reportedly writing poem on the banned ULFA-I, to appear for exams.

Buragohain has been allowed to appear in the BSc second semester examination which is commencing from July 18 with police escort.

The girl student was picked up by the police on May 17 for posting "anti-national" poems on social media, forcing her family members to appeal to the Assam government to let her appear for the undergraduate exam.

However, state Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta had earlier said that she "was not arrested for writing a poem. She was arrested for encouraging others to join the outfit (ULFA-I)". Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also echoed this. "If her family members say that she will not go and join the outfit, we may consider her release. Her counselling is going on. If she goes to ULFA-I and comes back as human bomb and triggers blast in Ganeshguri in Guwahati or she comes back with AK-47?," he told the media after her arrest.

A student of Mathematics, she had filed a petition before the Golaghat district and sessions judge through the jail authorities to allow her to appear for her semester exams.The district court in its order has directed the jail authorities to make necessary arrangements for her to appear in the examination.

The jail authorities have also been directed to provide sufficient police escort from the jail to her exam centre.

Two local parties, the Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad, have asked the district authorities to release the young girl who would be unable to appear for her second semester examination.

