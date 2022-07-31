Assam extends financial support to Covid orphans

Guwahati, July 31 In a bid to support the children who lost their parents during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Assam government provided financial assistance to eight children under its Sishu Seva scheme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma provided the assistance to the orphans at a function on Sunday. The beneficiaries include Manjeet Baro, Taslima Khatun, Raju Chouhan, Annas Ali, Arjun Pegu, Shiba Pegu, Shivani Pegu, and Priyanka Kalita.

Financial assistance was also provided to the orphan children who lost their parents in a horrific murder case that happened in September 2021 in Boko area of Kamrup district. Moinod D. Sangma and Salje R. Marak lost their lives when miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons on the night of September 1, 2021. They had two children.

Under the assistance given, the children will be provided with a monthly income scheme (MIS) of Rs 3,500 per month, as the interest accrued on a Fixed Deposit of Rs. 7.67 lakh deposited in their respective names. The MIS will continue till they attain the age of 24 years when the principal amount will be deposited into their savings accounts.

"The state government has taken the responsibilities of those orphaned children till they attain a sufficient age to take care of themselves," the Chief Minister said.

