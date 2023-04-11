Assam govt to give jobs to 50K youth next month: CM

Guwahati, April 11 Assam government will give jobs to 50,000 youth of the state upon the completion of two years in power on May 11, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hand over the appointment letters to the job seekers," Sarma said.

In the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections, the BJP had promised to give one lakh government jobs within one year of the formation of the government.

The Opposition has been continuously criticising the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led dispensation for not keeping its poll promise.

However, Sarma claimed that nearly 50,000 government jobs had already been given in the last two years. The promise of one lakh jobs will be fulfilled in next month, when his government celebrates the two-year milestone, the Chief Minister said.

He claimed that this has become possible only due to the presence of BJP governments at both the Centre and the state.

"I appeal to everybody to make the BJP more powerful so that every state can witness this kind of development," Sarma said.

