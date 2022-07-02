Assam man arrested for supporting Udaipur murder

Guwahati, 2 July A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly supporting the gruesome murder of tailor Kanaihya Lal in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said on Saturday.

Samsul Laskar was taken into custody for a comment on Facebook where he allegedly supported the killing, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered against Laskar under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after a local BJP leader lodged a police complaint.

An FIR was lodged on the complaint and Laskar was arrested on Thursday night.

Superintendent of Police, Hailkanadi, Gaurav Upadhyay told that the man was produced before the court on Friday and he was sent to two days police custody.

"We are looking into all angles of this matter," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor