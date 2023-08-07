Assam: Man extorts money posing as an IB officer, gets arrested

Guwahati, Aug 7 A man posing as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer and extorting money from individuals was arrested by the Assam police in Cachar district on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Deb. He was arrested from Hailakandi, which is an adjacent district to Cachar in the southern Assam area.

Superintendent of Police in Cachar, Numal Mahatta told INAS that, “Deb was posing as a top IB officer in Assam. He lured people to accomplish their work by mentioning his fake position in the IB and took a lot of money from many individuals.”

The accused is a resident of Hailakandi district. Police detained him on Sunday night and brought him to the Cachar district for interrogation.

“Today we have arrested him. The man was active in the region for many months. He has duped many people. He has been interrogated by the police team to unearth further details,” Mahatta said.

Police said that Abhishek Deb recently has also tried to dupe an individual in the Cachar district and took away some money from him. Later, the man lodged a police complaint against Deb.

The Cachar police launched an investigation and they found that the man had robbed many people. He was taken into custody by the police.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor