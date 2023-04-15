Assamese language included in CAPF exam, CM Sarma terms it as Bihu gift

Guwahati, April 15 Following the inclusion of Assamese language in the Constable (general duty) examination of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Sarma termed this as a Bihu gift to the people of Assam.

He wrote on Twitter, "I am confident that the decision to allow Constable (GD) CAPF exams in 13 regional languages including Assamese will enable a large number of youths from Assam to serve Bharat Mata by joining our paramilitary forces."

The exams will also be given in 12 additional regional languages in addition to Assamese, including Manipuri, Bengali, Gujarati, Marathi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Odia, Urdu, Punjabi and Konkani. By allowing candidates from the Northeast to take the exam in their mother tongue, this measure is anticipated to improve their prospects.

One of the flagship examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission, the Constable Exam (general duty) draws thousands of applicants from all over the nation.

The move has been aimed to encourage regional languages and to give impetus to participation of local youths, particularly from rural areas, in the CAPF.



