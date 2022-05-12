Assam's Karbi Anglong autonomous body to go polls on June 8

Guwahati, May 12 The election to Assam's politically important 26-member Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) would be held on June 8, the State Election Commission (SEC) announced here on Thursday.

State Election Commissioner Alok Kumar, announcing the election schedule, said that voting would be conducted through ballot papers as the prevailing rule to use Electronic Voting Machines has not been modified by the tribal autonomous body.

According to the election schedule, the last date for filing of nominations is on May 23 and the candidatures would be scrutinised on the next day.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 24. The counting of votes would take place on June 12.

In all 906 polling stations would be set up and the commission would engage 10,000-12,000 polling personnel to conduct the elections.

The total number of eligible voters in the KAAC is 7,03,298, including 3,47,790 women.

The KAAC spread across two districts Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong and four sub-divisions Diphu, Bokajan, Howraghat and Hamren.

