Assembly Elections 2022: 8 to 9 leaders are likely to join SP after quitting BJP

According to sources, it is said that at least eight of the nine MLAs who quit are likely to join Samajwadi Party, today on Friday. While there are more MLA's and Ministers are expected to resign from their post in BJP. The leaders will join SP in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The leaders who quit BJP are Dharam Singh Saini, Minister for Ayush and MLA from Nakur constituency in Saharanpur, Mukesh Verma, MLA from Shikohabad in Firozabad, and Awasthi Bala Prasad, MLA from Dhaurahra in Lakhimpur, these leaders quit the party on Thursday saying that the BJP hasn't worked for the backward in last five years.

While the Congress and the SP-RLD alliance have released their first list of candidates. The leader said that this year's elections brought a new kind of politics to the party and is historic, "Out of the total 125 candidates, 40% are women & 40% are the youth. With this historic initiative, we hope to bring in a new kind of politics in the sate," she said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.