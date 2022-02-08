Assembly Elections 2022: AAP gets brutally trolled after comparing itself with BJP, see memes

In the view of assembly elections in five states, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party on Twitter posted a picture that is going so viral on social media and the Delhi CM is getting badly trolled, the pictures show the development stage of UP vs Delhi. In the picture, it can be seen that AAP compared the development of two states in which it shows Delhi's - school, hospitals, roads and bridges which are looking full developed while on the other hand, the pictures show UP's - school, hospitals, roads, and bridges which are not developed and at the very bad stage. Posting the picture the AAP wrote "#sunoYogi do something so it can show that there is some competition"

As soon as the AAP handle posted the picture netizens without missing a minute started trolling AAP and Arvind Kejriwal, one user wrote "Abbe up election lad rahe ho aur pata bhi nahi UP ka. Jitne tumne 5 sal me beds nahi jode usse jyada medical colleges Bane up me 5 sal me. Smart school bhi bana aur nayi buildings bhi bani, university bhi bani, expressway , metro bhi Bane aur to aur COVID bhi better control kiya."

Smart school bhi bana aur nayi buildings bhi bani, university bhi bani, expressway , metro bhi Bane aur to aur COVID bhi better control kiya — kanha (@kanha89) February 8, 2022

P Party. pic.twitter.com/TyyBaIsGAW — Money (@GSTWITHGAWESHN1) February 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.