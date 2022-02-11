Assembly Elections 2022: AAP makes special promises to the public on Promise Day

Aam Aadmi Party makes promises to the public on Promise Day. The party has found unique way to promote party in assembly polls. The party on its official Twitter handle wrote, On #PromiseDay, Our promise to the people of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & UP is of world-class education, free bijli, quality healthcare for all ❤️ We keep all our promises 😉.

On #PromiseDay,



Our promise to the people of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & UP is of world-class education, free bijli, quality healthcare for all ❤️



We keep all our promises 😉#AAPkaPromisepic.twitter.com/R5pkfqBFsM — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 11, 2022

The Promise Day is the special day which comes under Valentine's week, in which people make many promises to their loved ones and today the world in celebrating Promise Day, and on the same AAP also made big promises to the citizens of five states ahead of assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.