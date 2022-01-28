Assembly Elections 2022: BJP did nothing for famers says RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary lashes out on BJP leaders saying BJP did nothing for farmers "They (BJP) did nothing for farmers. The police force was used against students in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh two days back. In such an environment, how can they think that anyone would join hands with them?” Chaudhary said.

Amit Shah in the meeting at BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s residence in Delhi said that BJP doors are always open for RLD. Post the meeting, Verma also said, “On (RLD chief) Jayant Chaudhary, he (HM Amit Shah) said that there are many possibilities after the polls. For now, he has chosen a party. People of the Jat community will speak to Jayant. BJP's doors are always open for him.”

Speaking on the same Chaudhary said, “Don't give this invitation to me. Give it to all those 700 farmers' families whose houses you have destroyed.”

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.