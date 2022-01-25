Assembly Elections 2022: BJP president JP Nadda to decide remaining candidates for Goa, Punjab and Uttarakhand assembly polls

Its less than a month until the assembly elections in five states are going to start and so far many parties have declared their candidates' names for assembly elections while BJP is still yet to confirm some of the candidates and now the party has given this responsibility to the party’s national president JP Nadda to decide on the names of candidates for the remaining seats in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.



