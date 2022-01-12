Assembly Elections 2022: BJP runs on dictatorship, says former BJP leader Roshan Lal Varma

Former leader of BJP Roshan Lal Varma stated the reason for quitting BJP. The former BJP leader said that he was feeling suffocated for the past five years as the party was not looking after his work his and also obstructing it.

He said that the problems were being intentionally created as he was working for poor people's welfare and no one from the party was supporting him. He said, "hurdles were being created in all the works that I was doing for the welfare of the poor and the backward."

There is a dictatorship in the BJP and there is no one from the district up to the state level would speak for him, Varma said.

Varma was elected from the Tilhar assembly seat in the district when he was part of the BJP and he quit the party and said that he will join Samajwadi Party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.