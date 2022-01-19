Assembly Elections 2022: BJP's election committee meeting will start shortly to discuss candidates for Manipur, Punjab polls

BJP's election committee meeting is going to start shortly, JP Nadda, Shahnawaz Hussain, Jual Oraon, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also attend the meeting, they all have arrived at the BJP office. While PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, and Nitin Gadkari will virtually join the meeting.

The meeting is held to decide the names of the candidates for the third and fourth phases of UP polls, also the name of candidates from Manipur and Punjab are likely to discuss in the meeting.

Yesterday, also the party held the meeting for the Uttar Pradesh elections in Delhi headquarters. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP national president JP Nadda & other BJP leaders had attended the meeting in Delhi headquarters.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.