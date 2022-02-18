Assembly Elections 2022: Congress hits out at Modi for his Ayushman Bharat scheme

Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Uttar Pradesh and Punjab rally talked about how BJP's Ayushman Bharat scheme helped people to get medical treatment free in Covid time, taking dig over it Congress on Friday slammed Modi and said " Whatever Modi ji says about the Ayushman Bharat scheme, but the truth is that the Ayushman card has not been of any use in the treatment of corona.The Ayushman Bharat scheme has proved to be nothing but another jumla of the Modi government."

Earlier, Congress also hit out at Modi over his free vaccination campaign comment which he said in his rally yesterday in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections, the Congress on its Twitter handle hits back on Modi and said "The government itself has fixed the vaccination fee for private hospitals, yet Modi ji is talking about free vaccines. If this is not outright lie, deception and deception then what is?"

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.