Assembly Elections 2022: Congress slams Modi over free vaccination campaign

Slamming Modi over his free vaccination campaign comment which he said in his rally yesterday in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh ahead of assembly elections, the Congress on its Twitter handle hits back on Modi and said "The government itself has fixed the vaccination fee for private hospitals, yet Modi ji is talking about free vaccines. If this is not outright lie, deception and deception then what is?"

सरकार ने खुद निजी अस्पतालों के लिए टीकाकरण शुल्क निर्धारित किया है, फिर भी मोदी जी मुफ्त वैक्सीन लगाने की बात कर रहे हैं। यह सरासर झूठ, फरेब और धोखा नहीं तो और क्या है? pic.twitter.com/JYBlLc3gOC — Congress (@INCIndia) February 17, 2022

The party has shared two pictures in comparison one on the left side states, Modi talking about free vaccination, and the other on the right side state a news channel telling that the central government has fixed the vaccine value in private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.