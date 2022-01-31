Assembly Elections 2022: EC gives some relief in rallies and roadways ahead of assembly polls in five states

The Election Commission of India hold a review meeting on the ban on physical rallies, roadshows today. CEC Sushil Chandra met Union Health Secretary and Chief Secretaries today ahead of five states assembly elections. In the meeting, the authorities discuss to relief the ban on physical rallies and roadshows as the cases are decreasing in the country each day.

As per sources, the EC has decided to increase the maximum number of attendees for a political rally to 1000 from 500. And 20 persons are allowed for door-to-door campaigning instead of 10. The EC has allowed 500 individuals for indoor public meetings.

Earlier EC banned all the physical rallies and roadways due to covid surges. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra also assured that the elections will be held in full safety and following covid guidelines, on Tuesday he said "We have emphasized increasing the pace of vaccination in all five poll-bound states and all arrangements will be made to ensure that this election is absolutely safe."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates for 2022 Assembly election dates in Uttar Pradesh, including Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Manipur. This year the 5 states are going to select their Cheif Ministers by voting in the Assembly election 2022 are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur.